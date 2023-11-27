Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: KSRTC introduces Volvo bus service to Sabarimala devotees

    KSRTC launches a dedicated Volvo bus service for Sabarimala pilgrims, easing travel hurdles during the peak season. Departing from Bangalore's Shantinagar bus station at 1:50 PM, the service arrives at Pampa, Sabarimala, the next morning at 6:45 AM, with return trips departing in the evening and reaching Bengaluru at 10 AM the following day. The fare for adults is Rs 1,600.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    As the winter season ushers in, the pilgrimage to Sabarigiri to seek the darshan of Ayyappa Swami at Sabarimala witnesses a surge in devotees, especially during the months of November and December. This year, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has initiated a dedicated Volvo bus service to facilitate access to Sabarimala.

    During this time, devotees observe a strict fast, carrying the Irumudi, and congregate for the pilgrimage in separate vehicles to journey to Sabarimala. While ritualistic practices are deeply revered, organizing private travel arrangements can pose financial and logistical challenges, especially for those travelling with a few companions.

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta; 7 injured

    In light of these considerations, KSRTC, the government transport corporation, has launched the Volvo bus service, providing a convenient mode of travel for Ayyappa Swamy Maladharis. This initiative enables individuals or groups of three to four people to easily reach Sabarimala via government transportation, eliminating the need for separate travel arrangements.

    The service announcement by KSRTC brings welcome news for devotees planning to visit Sabarimala for the darshan of Ayyappa Swami. The Volvo bus operations are set to commence on December 1, facilitating travel from Bengaluru to Neelakkal (Pampa, Sabarimala). The fare for adults travelling from Bengaluru to Sabarimala stands at Rs 1,600.

    The schedule for the Bengaluru to Neelakkal (Pampa, Sabarimala) Volvo bus service is as follows:

    - Departure from Shantinagar bus station at 1:50 PM
    - Arrival at Pampa, Sabarimalai the following day at 6:45 AM
    - Return journey from Sabarimalai in the evening, reaching Bengaluru at 10 AM the subsequent day

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
