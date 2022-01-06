  • Facebook
    Karnataka Home Ministry orders police to shut shops in DK Shivakumar's Assembly ahead of Mekedatu rally

    Anticipating violence in drunken state on Sunday as Congress is adamant on taking out Mekedatu rally, Karnataka Home Department has ordered that police inspectors and sub inspectors to personally go and shut down all liquor stores on Friday evening and monitor the situation in Kanakapura Assembly segment represented by KPCC chief. The move is to prevent violence ahead of the Congress party's Mekedatu rally on Sunday.

    With Congress sticking to its ground to hold a protest rally on Sunday despite Covid guidelines and weekend curfew, the Karnataka Home Ministry has ordered cops in Kanakapura taluk to ensure shutting of wine shops in the presence of police inspectors and sub inspectors.

    The move by the state government is said to be an anticipation of possible violence by crowds in a drunken state. Earlier, Home Minister Araga Jnandera had lashed out at both KPCC DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for remaining adamant on holding the Mekedatu rally.

    He said Siddaramaiah was a CM and knew about the legal aspects better than anyone and expected him to understand the situation and follow the rules. "There is weekend curfew following Covid spike, anyone violating will be dealt with law," opined the Home Minister.

    Also read: Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

    However, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar said they will not change their plans and dared the government to arrest them.

    "Even if all are prevented from coming, we both (DK Shivakumar) and I will walk (hold agitation)," stressed Siddaramaiah.

    Echoing similar sentiments, KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar said the government had deliberately issued curfew to scuttle Congress protest. He said he will not protest rather 'walk for water'.

    The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued fresh Covid rules. As per rules, except essential services, public movement is banned during weekend and night curfew. No political rallies or events are allowed. Health Minister K Sudhakar said those violating Covid rules will be booked as per NDMA Act and other relevant sections. He even said if Covid spikes after protest, Congress party should be held responsible. 

