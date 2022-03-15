Karnataka hijab row: Sec 144 imposed in districts; schools and colleges shut in some

As Karnataka High Court is all set to pronounce its judgment on the much anticipated hijab row, from imposing prohibitory orders to closing the schools and colleges, the government has taken measures to ensure law and order is not disturbed.

With the full bench of the Karnataka High Court set to give its verdict on the hijab case, Bengaluru Police has clamped prohibitory orders, Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday.

Bengaluru City Police Chief Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders for a week starting from today.

"The orders will stay till March 23 and no procession, and no protests will be allowed in Bengaluru. Sensitive areas have been put under scanner," he said.

Similarly, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra has declared a holiday for schools and colleges across the district. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar also has issued a stern warning stating that no protest and procession will be allowed in his jurisdiction.

Schools and colleges in Udupi too have been closed today as the district administration has declared a holiday. Shivamogga district which witnessed tension in government college after students pelted stones last month, the SP has imposed Section 144 which will be in place till March 21. In order to maintain law and order, the district police has deployed 8 companies of KSRP, 6 companies of the District Armed Reserve and 1 company of the Rapid Action Force battalion.

Kalburgi district too has imposed Section 144 till March 21. The district administration has only permitted competitive exams to be held and declared holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges.

Also Read: Karnataka hijab row: Congress leader UT Khader's comments creates uproar in Assembly

Also Read: Karnataka hijab row: How events unfolded; timeline of the case ahead of Karnataka HC verdict

Also Read: Karnataka hijab row: Verdict to be out on Tuesday; DCs to monitor sensitive areas