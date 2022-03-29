Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Halal meat controversy: The latest developments

    On the backdrop of hijab row, ban on Muslim vendors in temple premises, now Hindu outfits have pitched for boycott on 'Halal meat shops'. Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson said a campaign has been launched against 'Halal' products. Kali Swami, a Hindu seer launched the campaign by cutting a chicken through 'Jhatka' (traditional way of cutting chicken and goat).

    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Alleging that money generated from halal products is being used to fund terrorism, protests like CAA and luring youngsters with a gift, and also causing economical damage to Hindu shops, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has launched a campaign to boycott halal products. A hindu seer launched the boycott campaign by cutting chicken in the traditional way of a Hindavi meat mart set up by Hindu groups ahead of Ugadi and Hostodku (beginning of new year in Karnataka, AP and Telangana).

    Memorandum will be given to the government against halal products and seek support for Hindu meat vendors.

    Mohan Gowda from Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi said, as Ugadi will be celebrated in few days, the group will also give a memorandum to the state government to ban on such halal products and encourage the Hindu vendors like Jhatka meat shops, Hindavi meat mart and others.

    What triggered Hindus to come up with an alternative to halal meat shops?

    Santosh Kannan, a IT professional who also owns Karnataka's first Jhatka meat stall said, once puja was held at his place and a rooster was supposed to be offered to God 'Muneshwara'. "I took the rooster to a meat shop to get it cleaned, but the shop owners refused to touch it, after searching a few shops, I found one old shop owned by a Hindu man who cleaned it. Then I decided to come with Jataka meat (the traditional way of cutting rooster and goat). Now after the news and campaign, I have been getting calls from Hindu buyers," said Kanna, adding that those who want to buy halal meat will go to shops selling halal brand, and those who want Jataka will come to shops selling meat and chicken cut in the traditional way. After I opened the shop a year ago, there are 7 shops in my friends circle now which sell Jataka meat.

    Chain of mean shops to cater to Hindus:
    Hindu leader Muni Gowda who opened Hindavi meat shop as a protest against the halal shop, also justified the campaign and said, "When Muslims are hell-bent of following their customs even when it comes to business, we Hindus have a right to protect ours too."

    Last year in June, the first shop under 'Hindavi' was opened at Srigandha Kaval in Bengaluru, later another shop at Ullala, Bengaluru, Bidadi in Ramanagara, and two shops will be opened tomorrow in Chitradurga and Bannerghatta in Bengaluru outskirts. "The Hidavi meat stall is owned by Hindus and will also give meat to Christians and Muslims," stressed Muni Gowda.

    A reaction for action: Home Minister

    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jananendra reportedly blamed the Muslims for Hindu groups asking for a halal meat ban. "The decision of a community to go against HC's verdict has led to this development and I wish it will be soon," said the Home Minister.

    Muslims spit in the name of halal: BJP MLA

    Basangouda Patil Yatnal, the BJP MLA reacted to the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi's campaign and said, Muslims spit on food items which is God to Hindus and must be banned in India.

    The campaign will not impact bonding between communities:
    Bengaluru's Jamia Masjid Chief imam Maqsood Imran Rashadi, said only a handful of people are making these claims and majority of Hindus will not fall for it. "There are vendors from all sections and there are buyers from all sections, it is their choice to buy meat products and no one can interfere in the matter," said Maqsood Imran Rashadi.

