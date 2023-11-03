Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this

    The Karnataka Health Department is responding to the discovery of Zika virus in Aedes mosquitoes at Dibburahalli Primary Health Center. While no human infections are confirmed, guidelines include testing for symptoms, establishing containment zones, testing pregnant women and infants, and monitoring Aedes mosquitoes. Citizens are urged to prevent mosquito breeding and seek medical attention for Zika symptoms. The government is committed to swift action against the Zika outbreak.

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    The Karnataka Health Department has responded swiftly to the discovery of Zika virus in Aedes mosquitoes at Dibburahalli Primary Health Center in Chikkaballapur district. Although no human infections have been confirmed yet, the government is taking stringent measures to prevent the virus's spread. The government has issued some guidelines to help combat the ZIka virus outbreak in the state. 

    Here are the guidelines: 

    1. If you have symptoms of Zika, like fever, red eyes, headache, skin rash, muscle pain, or joint pain lasting 2 to 7 days, get a blood sample and send it to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bangalore for evaluation.

    Malaria to Dengue: 7 mosquito borne diseases

    2. If someone is confirmed to have Zika, their family members should also be tested, and a 5-kilometre containment zone will be set up to isolate and care for those affected.

    3. Pregnant women in areas with Aedes mosquitoes should have their blood and urine tested. Babies born in the last three months in the affected region should be checked too.

    4. Private healthcare providers should be vigilant. Aedes mosquitoes transmit Zika, similar to Dengue and Chikungunya. Regular surveys for Aedes mosquito larvae and fever screenings are recommended in both urban and rural areas.

    5. If Zika is confirmed in a person or a mosquito within a 5-kilometer radius, a containment zone will be established. Health and ASHA workers will conduct surveys in every house. Everyone involved will receive proper training.

    6. Aedes mosquito samples should be tested regularly by sending pond samples to NIV in Bangalore. In areas with many fever cases or suspected Zika infections, samples should be collected and sent every 15 days. Coordination between rural and urban authorities is essential for effective control measures.

    Here is everything that you need to know about Dengue

    7. Remember, Zika is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Keep your surroundings free from mosquitoes, especially during the day. If you have Zika symptoms, seek immediate medical attention. Although Zika is usually mild, there's no specific medicine for it, and treatment depends on managing the symptoms.

    Zika infection symptoms are strongly advised to seek immediate medical attention, even though it is considered a mild infection. It is essential to remember that no specific medication exists for Zika, and treatment is solely based on symptom management by healthcare professionals.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; orange alert in Idukki district rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; orange alert in Idukki district

    Kerala News Live 03 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Dont know whether I ll be in jail or Arvind Kejriwal after skipping ED summon to his supporters gcw

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: 'Don't know whether I'll be in jail or...' Kejriwal after skipping ED summon

    PM Modi acknowledges beti for bringing his painting in Kanker assures to write letter WATCH gcw

    PM Modi acknowledges 'beti' for bringing his painting in Kanker; assures to write letter (WATCH)

    Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting says asked filthy questions WATCH gcw

    Mahua Moitra storms out of ethics panel meeting, says 'asked filthy questions' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more ATG

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more

    IDFs 'Mission Brief' Podcast: Officials recount Hamas' atrocities; explain precision strike process (LISTEN) AJR

    IDF's 'Mission Brief' Podcast: Officials recount Hamas' atrocities; explain precision strike process (LISTEN)

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this rkn

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Namrata Sirodkar shares throwback photo of King Khan with wife Gauri Khan; Read ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Namrata Sirodkar shares throwback photo of King Khan with wife Gauri Khan; Read

    Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Russia's Wagner Group providing Hezbollah SA-22 air defense missile system - Report

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon