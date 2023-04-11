Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa 'retires' from electoral politics; check details

    In June this year, Eshwarappa would turn 75, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions. Though there have been occasional exceptions as well.

    In a recent development, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa has decided not to contest in the upcoming assembly polls in poll-bound Karnataka. The Shivamogga BJP MLA has reportedly conveyed his decision to the party's National President JP Nadda in a letter.

    According to news agency PTI, the veteran legislator and former deputy chief minister, who has often been at the centre of controversies due to his statements and allegations levelled against him, said his decision was out of his own will.

    The BJP has not yet announced its first list of candidates for the election to the 224-member assembly.

    On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the first list of the BJP candidates for the Assembly elections, that is scheduled to be held on May 10, will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

    CM Bommai said there is no confusion regarding finalising the list. "Most probably the first list will be released tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," CM Bommai said.

