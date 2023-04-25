Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Fraud of reservation exposed...' Congress raps BJP on SC stay on Muslim quota scrap

    Surjewala sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation after the Supreme Court put on hold the scrapping of the four per cent Muslim reservation in the state till May 9. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    The 'fraud of reservation' by the BJP-led Bommai government in the state has been exposed again in the Supreme Court, said Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday. 

    Surjewala sought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation after the Supreme Court put on hold the scrapping of the four per cent Muslim reservation in the state till May 9. To recall, the Karnataka government had recently removed the reservation of the Muslim community under Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in the state and added it to the Economic Backward Class reservation.

    "The 'fraud of reservation' of BJP-Bommai Govt exposed yet again in Supreme Court. The BJP Govt order on Reservation for Lingayats & Vokkaligas as also Internal Reservation and Increased Reservation for SC - ST stayed as Bommai Govt itself failed to file an affidavit in court. Mr Bommai, U have lost the right to be CM even for a second. RESIGN IMMEDIATELY," the Congress leader said over Twitter.

    Seeking to corner the double-engine BJP government over the matter, the Congress leader posed nine questions. They are:

    1. Why did you play a “fraud of reservation” on Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SC and ST?

    2. Why did you not defend the reservation in Supreme Court?

    3. Why did Bommai-Modi Government fail to file an affidavit in Supreme Court in the Reservation case?

    4. Why did Modi Government reject increased reservation for SC-ST on the floor of Parliament on 14th March 2023?

    5. Why was the law on increased reservation for SC-ST not put in the IXth Schedule of the Constitution by the Central Government?

    6. Why are you refusing to increase the 50% ceiling of the reservation to meet the aspirations of SC, ST, OBC, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and others? 

    7. Why are u unjustifiably targeting Minority reservations for polarisation? 

    8. Why has Bommai Govt got its own Government Order on Reservation stayed by making a statement in the Supreme Court?

    9. Will PM publicly apologise to SC, ST, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and others for the treachery committed by the BJP in the name of reservation?

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
