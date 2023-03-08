Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams

    Congress has decided to cancel tomorrow's symbolic Karnataka bandh due to pressure from students and parents following school and college examinations, including the second PUC examination, said the party's state unit President D K Shivakumar, in its statement.

    Karnataka Congress withdraws March 9 statewide bandh due to PUC exams
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    The Karnataka unit of the Congress has decided to call off the two-hour-long bandh called on March 9 as part of its fight against alleged Bharatiya Janata Party corruption in the wake of the state's second-year Pre-University (Class 12) and other school and college exams.

    He said that this decision was made after consulting with senior Congress leaders. The Congress had decided to hold a symbolic bandh from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on March 9 to protest the BJP government's alleged rampant corruption and demand the Chief Minister's resignation.

    Congress leader Shivakumar says, "However, students and parents have expressed concern that bandh will cause them inconvenience as there are exams. Their well-being is our top priority. Therefore, to respect their feelings, we have decided to withdraw the bandh call."

    The Congress had called for a two-hour bandh on Thursday to fight against alleged BJP corruption, following the Lokayukta's recovery of over Rs 8 crore cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V in an apparent bribery case.

    The party had said that during the bandh, schools, colleges, transportation, and health services would not be disrupted while appealing to all traders and shopkeepers to cooperate by closing their shops and establishments for two hours.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
