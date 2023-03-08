UCEED 2023: Result to be announced on March 9; know steps to download, tie-breaking rule

UCEED 2023: To view the UCEED results, candidates must use the user login and password they created during registration. Although the UCEED 2023 results will be announced tomorrow, candidates can download their scorecard from the website at uceed.iitb.ac.in, from March 11 to June 13, 2023.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 results will be released on Thursday, March 9. The results of UCEED 2023 will be available on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in. To view the UCEED results, candidates must use the user login and password they created during registration. The UCEED 2023 examination was held on January 22, 2023.

UCEED was divided into two sections, Part A and Part B. Part A was objective and computer-based, whereas Part B was descriptive and offline.

All shortlisted candidates will be assigned a common merit or all-India rank. In UCEED 2023, all shortlisted candidates are considered qualified candidates.

UCEED 2023: know the rank list

1) The rank list in UCEED 2023 will be prepared based on the total marks (Part-A and Part-B combined)

2) If the total marks earned by two or more candidates are the same, the tie-break policy outlined below will be used to determine rank

a) The candidate with the highest Part B score will be assigned a higher rank.

b) If the criterion in I does not break the tie, the candidate with the higher marks in Section 2 of Part-A will be assigned a higher rank.

c) If criteria (a and b) do not break the tie, the candidate with the higher score in Section 1 of Part A will be assigned a higher rank.

d) If there is a tie, the candidates will be assigned the same rank even after this.

UCEED 2023: know how to download the scorecard

1) Go to the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in

2) Portal tab, click on the UCEED 2023 result'

3) Key in the required credentials, login id and password

4) Download the UCEED 2023 result

On February 9, the mean and standard deviation of the UCEED 2023 Part A exam were announced. Part A of UCEED 2023 has a mean of 57.63 and a standard deviation of 24.52.

