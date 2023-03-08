Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 commence on March 9; know guidelines, other important details

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 will be held between March 9 to March 29, 2023. The Department of Pre-University Education has already distributed students' hall tickets. Students must bring their respective hall tickets to their exam centres to appear for the exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023 will commence on Thursday, March 9. Until the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam end, students can take advantage of free bus rides provided by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh previously said that female students would not be permitted to wear hijabs in examination halls.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, or BMTC, has announced that it will provide free bus transportation to students. The buses will assist students in getting from their homes to their colleges.

The BMTC will provide free and concession passes for Karnataka's 2nd PUC exams. Students can collect these free passes by showing their PUC hall tickets. The transportation corporation also said these bus services would be available on all exam days.

PUC students had petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to wear hijabs while taking their second PUC exams. Despite CJI Chandrachud's assurance that the matter would be heard, the Supreme Court later declined to list it as urgent. However, the Supreme Court is expected to listen to the case after the Holi holiday.

Ahead of the PUC Exams, state education minister BC Nagesh also said students would not be permitted to wear hijabs during the PUC exams. Nagesh said that students must write their exams while wearing a uniform and that hijab does not count as a uniform. Students who wear the hijab to their exams will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

