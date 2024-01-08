Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karanpur Assembly Seat Results: Congress' Rupinder Singh Koonar triumphs over BJP minister Surendra Pal Singh

    Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressing his elation on X, conveyed his hearty congratulations to Rupinder Singh Koonar for the remarkable victory. Gehlot lauded Koonar's commitment to public service, emphasizing the significance of this win for the people.

    In a significant win for the Congress party, Rupinder Singh Kooner emerged victorious in Rajasthan's Karanpur seat, triumphing over BJP's Surendra Pal Singh by a substantial margin of over 12,500 votes.

    Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressing his elation on X, conveyed his hearty congratulations to Rupinder Singh Kooner for the remarkable victory. Gehlot lauded Kooner's commitment to public service, emphasizing the significance of this win for the people.

    The former CM further highlighted the electorate's disapproval of the BJP, denouncing their violation of ethical conduct by fielding a minister as their candidate during the elections.

    The election, initially delayed due to the untimely demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner, witnessed Rupinder Singh, Kooner's son, as the Congress contender against BJP's Surendrapal Singh TT.

    Sriganganagar district, consisting of 6 assembly seats, had previously declared results for 5 seats, with BJP securing 2 and Congress claiming victory in 3. The polling for the Karanpur assembly seat recorded an 81.38 percent voter turnout during Friday's elections.

    The counting of votes were held at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Government College in Sriganganagar district. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta specified that the counting includes EVM tallies on 14 tables and dedicated spaces for postal ballots, reflecting the meticulousness of the electoral process.

