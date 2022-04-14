Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanyakumari conversion attempt: Teaches suspended based on sixth grader's complaint

    A case of attempt to mass conversion is reportedly emerging from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and turning into a major political storm in the state. 

    Kanyakumari, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    A video of a sixth-grader is going viral on social media where she is heard telling a person how her teacher had told her and other students to read the Bible and not the Bhagavat Gita, which she allegedly termed as a bad book.

    The sixth-grader is heard saying that the teacher while narrating a story allegedly termed Hindus as devils. She also claimed that the teacher makes them weave the cross symbol during the stitching class and that after having lunch, the teacher would make them bend on their knees, fold their hands and pray.

    The teacher has been suspended based on the sixth grader's complaint.

    As the video went viral, the BJP accused the DMK of going soft on the conversion cases in the state and alleged that there was a cover-up that was happening. Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that some parties have been running a provocative programme.

    BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, "I strongly condemn the forced conversion efforts on class-VI students in Kanyakumari district. It is not an individual case but I suspect a mass conspiracy in this. Demanding a thorough investigation by the DMK government even though its pseudo-secular attitude is known."

    Taking cognizance of the video and remarks made by BJP leaders, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh assures action against the accused. 

    "Whenever such incidents have happened, the government has taken action against the accused. A detailed probe into the matter is underway, and if needed further action would be taken against the accused," Mahesh said.

