Kanjhawala case: Murder charges against six accused who dragged woman under car for 12 km

Kanjhawala accident: "In the Sultanpuri incident, after gathering physical, oral, forensic, and other scientific evidence, the police substituted Section 302 IPC for Section 304 IPC. The case is currently being investigated further," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order).

In the Kanjhawala accident case, Delhi police added murder charges against six accused who hit and dragged a 20-year-old woman by a car in the early hours of New Year in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, the officials said on Tuesday, January 17 2023.

According to the police, six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). A murder offence may result in the death penalty, life imprisonment, and a fine.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "In the Sultanpuri incident, after gathering physical, oral, forensic, and other scientific evidence, the police substituted Section 302 IPC for Section 304 IPC. The case is currently being investigated further."

The action comes just a day after the Delhi Police informed a sessions court that it would use Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

The victim, Anjali Singh (20), was killed in the early hours of January 1, 2023, after her scooter was hit by a car and dragged for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala. Following the incident, Delhi police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal on January 2, 2023.

Later, they zeroed in on Aushtosh, who was arrested four days later. Another accused, Ankush, surrendered on Friday and was released on bail the next day.

Anjali's family had also protested outside the Sultanpuri police station, demanding justice for their daughter. Since the beginning, they demanded that Section 302 be added to the FIR, alleging that the accused drove the car despite knowing the woman was under it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Kanjhawala case: 11 Delhi police officers suspended for negligence over woman's death

Also Read: Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details

Also Read: Kanjhawala case: Delhi court rejects Ashustosh Bhardwaj's bail plea