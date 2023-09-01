Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Just like Moon, India will reach near the Sun': Amit Shah at 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' event

    During his address at the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event, Amit Shah underscored the campaign's significance, stating, "Whenever someone says 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' we are referring to this 'mitti,' this bhumi (land)."

    Just like Moon, India will reach near the Sun': Amit Shah at 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' event AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (September 1) expressed India's aspirations to explore space further by stating that the country will not only reach the Moon but also venture close to the Sun. He made this statement during the launch of the "Mitti Anthem" at the Meri Maati Mera Desh event in Delhi. Shah was joined by Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Anurag Thakur, and Meenakshi Lekhi to kick off the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' as part of the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign.

    This initiative, which began on August 9, seeks to pay tribute to the courageous men and women who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' serves as a symbol of India's commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) by gathering soil from all corners of the country in 750 urns. This collected soil will be utilized to create an 'Amrit Vatika' (Garden of Nectar) near Delhi's National War Memorial.

    INDIA meet in Mumbai: Opposition bloc forms resolution to fight 'Lok Sabha elections together'

    He went on to highlight the profound sacrifices made by thousands of freedom fighters and citizens over the years, saying, "For 90 long years, from 1857 to 1947, the country witnessed a freedom struggle, with many well-known and unknown people giving their lives to protect this 'maati.'"

    Shah further expressed reverence for these courageous individuals and articulated the campaign's journey from 'Sankalp' (resolution) to 'Siddhi' (fulfillment). He attributed this visionary concept to someone like Narendra Modi, deeply rooted in patriotism.

    The event also marked the official launch of the 'Mitti Anthem,' which underscores the significance of the soil as a symbol of the sacrifices made by countless individuals for the nation's freedom.

     

    Amit Shah emphasized that through this event, every individual has the opportunity to play a role in the creation of a 'Mahaan Bharat' (Great India). The initiative involves the collection of 'mitti' or 'dhaan' (soil) from September 1 to September 30, which will be poured into a 'Kalash' (urn).

    This process will commence at the district or block level and advance to the state capitals before reaching the national capital, where it will be utilized in the construction of a significant 'smarak' (memorial).

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
