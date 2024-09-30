RG Kar Case Update: Junior doctors may resume strike after Supreme Court hearing

Junior doctors in West Bengal may resume their strike following a Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. The doctors, who had earlier called off their strike after assurances from the government, are demanding enhanced security measures. They held a torchlight procession across the state to press for their demands.

RG Kar Doctor Rape Murder Case Latest News: Junior doctors in West Bengal have threatened to resume their strike following a Supreme Court hearing on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Almost 10 days after calling off their previous strike, the doctors, under the banner of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, organized a torchlight procession across the state on Sunday night, September 29, 2024.

Junior doctors from almost all medical colleges in the state participated in the procession. They have warned of resuming their strike after Monday's Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar case. The doctors had earlier called off their strike after much deliberation and assurances from the government.

'Our five demands are yet to be met'-

Speaking during the protest, doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said, "Our demands have been the same from the beginning. Our five demands are yet to be met. We resumed our duties because patients need our treatment, but in the meantime, a similar incident took place at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital… All our meetings with the Chief Minister and the government have been in vain."

'No security, no responsibility'-

The doctors further said, "We just want to say that there is no responsibility without security. We are keeping an eye on every Supreme Court hearing, and we have to keep up this pressure. We are confident that the High Court will give a verdict that will give us justice… We need justice as soon as possible because justice delayed is justice denied."

'No action despite Chief Secretary's order'-

Another junior doctor from RG Kar College and Hospital, Aniket Mahato, said, "Our movement has so far been focused on only one agenda, and that is for Abhaya. We met the Chief Secretary 10 days ago, but no action has been taken on the Chief Secretary's instructions. We will reconsider our stance after the Supreme Court hearing yesterday. Otherwise, we will go for a complete shutdown and hold a massive rally on October 2."

