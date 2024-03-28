'Judiciary under threat; Vested interests running political agenda...' 600 lawyers urge Supreme Court to act

In a letter signed by over 600 legal professionals, they highlighted tactics employed by a vested interest group to influence judicial outcomes, particularly in cases involving political figures and corruption allegations

Prominent senior advocates Harish Salve, Manan Mishra, Pinky Anand and Swaroopama Chaturvedi, are among over 600 lawyers nationwide who have penned a letter expressing grave concerns over efforts by a 'vested interest group' to undermine the integrity of the judiciary. According to the lawyers, this group has been resorting to pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes, particularly in cases involving political figures and allegations of corruption. They argue that such actions pose a significant threat to the democratic framework and erode public trust in the judicial system.

'A vested interest group is trying to pressure the judiciary, influence the judicial process and defame our courts on the basis of frivolous logic and stale political agendas. Their antics are vitiating the atmosphere of trust and harmony, which characterises the functioning of the judiciary. Their pressure tactics are most obvious in political cases, particularly those involving political figures accused of corruption. These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric,' the letter said.

'This heated interest group operates in various ways. They create false narratives of a supposed 'better past' and 'golden period' of the courts, contrasting it with the happenings in the present. These are nothing but intentional statements, made to sway court decisions and to embarrass the court's for certain political gains. It's troubling to see some lawyers defend politicians by the day, and then try to influence judges through the media at night. Implying that the courts in the past were easier to influence shakes the public's trust in thern,' the letter added.

The lawyers expressed worry over attempts by a vested interest group to sway the judiciary and tarnish its reputation, especially in politically sensitive corruption cases.

The group of lawyers described the interest group's approach as 'My way or the highway', with selective criticism or praise of court decisions based on political agenda.

While slamming attempts of political flip-flopping, underhand tactics, and dissemination of false information to influence judicial appointments and outcomes, the prominent lawyers noted the strategic timing of these tactics around election periods, drawing parallels to similar activities in 2018-2019.

Senior members of the legal fraternity have urged the Supreme Court to take protective measures against these attacks to safeguard the judiciary's integrity.

The letter emphasizes the need for a united front in support of the judiciary, calling for decisive leadership to address these challenges and uphold democracy's core values.