Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud

    CJI DY Chandrachud is also regarded as being very sensitive to citizens' fundamental rights, and his most distinguishing feature is his tough stance toward abusers.

    Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 8:43 AM IST

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said that judges at the grassroots are hesitant to grant bail as they are afraid of being targeted for doing so in heinous cases. CJI Chandrachud said this at a felicitation event hosted by the Bar Council of India.

    Addressing the gathering, CJI Chandrachud said, "Higher judiciary is flooded with bail applications due to reluctance at grassroots to grant bail. Judges at the grassroots are reluctant to grant bail not because they do not understand crime, but there is a sense of fear of being targeted for granting bail in heinous cases."

    Also read: Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati HC

    Union Law Minister `, who was also in present there, expressed concern about several lawyers meeting with CJI about transfers.

    "I heard some lawyers want to meet CJI regarding the transfer case. It can be an individual issue but if it becomes a recurring instance for every decision by the collegium which is supported by Government then `Where will it lead to’, whole dimension will change," Kiren Rijiju said.

    On November 9, Justice DY Chandrachud became the country's 50th Chief Justice. He will be in office until November 10, 2024.

    Also read: Dr. Ambedkar was India's 'first male feminist', claims Shashi Tharoor

    Chief Justice UU Lalit retired on November 9 and was succeeded by Justice Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud is well-known in the country as a progressive and liberal judge.

    He is also regarded as being very sensitive to citizens' fundamental rights, and his most distinguishing feature is his tough stance toward abusers.

    Justice Chandrachud was born on November 11, 1959. He was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

    Also read: Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Justice Chandrachud was a judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati High Court

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati HC

    Dr Ambedkar was India s first male feminist claims Shashi Tharoor gcw

    Dr. Ambedkar was India's 'first male feminist', claims Shashi Tharoor

    Shraddha was energetic lively person didnt expect Aaftab to go to this extent Ex colleague gcw

    Shraddha was 'energetic', didn't expect Aaftab to go to this extent: Ex-colleague

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27 hour mega block begins today Know affected routes other details gcw

    Mumbai train services to be hit as 27-hour mega block begins today; Know affected routes & other details

    Kannur University: Political appointments fuel a fire of allegations

    Kannur University: Political appointments fuel a fire of allegations

    Recent Stories

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Mount Maunganui/2nd T20I: With no respite from weather, India in Bhuvneshwar Kumar dilemma against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: With no respite from weather, India in Bhuvneshwar Kumar dilemma

    Numerology Prediction for November 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 20 2022 Aries Taurus Cancer Gemini Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 20, 2022: Superb day for Aries, Taurus; health of Gemini, Cancer may be affected

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest drb

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati High Court

    Show the law that allows bulldozer to be run over houses for investigating crime: Gauhati HC

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon