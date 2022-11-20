'Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud

CJI DY Chandrachud is also regarded as being very sensitive to citizens' fundamental rights, and his most distinguishing feature is his tough stance toward abusers.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said that judges at the grassroots are hesitant to grant bail as they are afraid of being targeted for doing so in heinous cases. CJI Chandrachud said this at a felicitation event hosted by the Bar Council of India.

Addressing the gathering, CJI Chandrachud said, "Higher judiciary is flooded with bail applications due to reluctance at grassroots to grant bail. Judges at the grassroots are reluctant to grant bail not because they do not understand crime, but there is a sense of fear of being targeted for granting bail in heinous cases."

Union Law Minister `, who was also in present there, expressed concern about several lawyers meeting with CJI about transfers.

"I heard some lawyers want to meet CJI regarding the transfer case. It can be an individual issue but if it becomes a recurring instance for every decision by the collegium which is supported by Government then `Where will it lead to’, whole dimension will change," Kiren Rijiju said.

On November 9, Justice DY Chandrachud became the country's 50th Chief Justice. He will be in office until November 10, 2024.

Chief Justice UU Lalit retired on November 9 and was succeeded by Justice Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud is well-known in the country as a progressive and liberal judge.

He is also regarded as being very sensitive to citizens' fundamental rights, and his most distinguishing feature is his tough stance toward abusers.

Justice Chandrachud was born on November 11, 1959. He was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was a judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court.