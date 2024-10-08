Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand Maiya Samman Yojana: CM Hemant Soren released 3rd Installment

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren released the third installment of the Maiya Samman Yojana on the occasion of Navratri. Under this scheme, 4.5 million women of the state received INR 1000 directly into their bank accounts. This scheme is being run for the economic empowerment of women.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Veerbhoomi. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren released the third installment of the Maiya Samman Yojana from Veerbhoomi Lohardaga on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Under this scheme, financial assistance is being provided to more than 4.5 million women of the state. On Tuesday, October 8, CM Soren directly transferred INR 1000 to the bank accounts of 4.5 million women.

    Demand to return the amount from the Central Government

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote on his social media platform X that the third installment of the Maiya Samman amount will reach the accounts of the sisters directly during the holy period of Navratri. This is the third installment of the Samman amount in the last 2 months being delivered in record time. He demanded the central government to return INR 1 lakh 36 thousand crores of the state, with which he also promised to double this Samman amount.

    First 2 installments have been released

    Earlier, the first installment of the Maiya Samman Yojana was released between August 18 and September 4 and the second installment was released on September 13. So far, more than 4.8 million women have been registered under this scheme. Earlier this scheme was for women between 21 to 49 years of age, but now women between 18 to 20 years of age have also been included in it. Under this scheme, every woman is given an assistance amount of INR 1000 every month, which can help in the economic empowerment of women.

    ...then we will double the Maiya Samman Yojana

    On this occasion, Chief Minister Soren said that if the Central Government returns the outstanding amount of INR 1 lakh 36 thousand crores of Jharkhand, then the state government will more than double this Samman amount. Along with this, he also posted about this achievement on his social media.

     

