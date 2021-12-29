Jharkhand govt slashes petrol rate by Rs 25 per litre, massive concession for two-wheelers

The Jharkhand government has decided to offer a whopping Rs 25 per litre discount on fuel, but only for two-wheelers. The state government would provide this fuel discount to motorbike and scooter riders. Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Soren stated that the concession will be accessible beginning January 26, 2022. He made the statement after serving in the government for two years. He added that the price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are the most affected. Due to the high prices, Soren said poor people couldn't drive their motorcycles.

Fuel costs have climbed at an unprecedented rate in recent months. However, Soren's declaration came after fuel prices remained steady for more than a month as of Wednesday.

According to the most recent price announcement from state-owned fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Wednesday after the Centre announced the largest-ever excise tax decrease to bring retail pump prices down from all-time highs.

To provide assistance to customers who had been hit by increasing gasoline costs, the central government reduced the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following the judgement, some states, mostly those run by the National Democratic Alliance and its supporters, reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on both essential vehicle fuels.

Similarly, the Delhi government was the most recent on the list to drop VAT on fuel from 30% to 19.40% effective December 1, lowering the price in the national capital by about Rs 8 per litre to Rs 95.41 per litre. On December 29, the rate stayed unchanged. Similarly, fuel rates in Delhi have remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre.