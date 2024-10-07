Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand Government to decide on outsourcing policy, wages, and benefits

    The Jharkhand government is set to make a significant decision regarding the provision of wages and facilities to outsourcing personnel. Considering the High Court's order and the issues faced by these workers, the government may introduce policy changes.

    Jharkhand Government to decide on outsourcing policy, wages, and benefits
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Ranchi. The Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand is going to take an important decision towards providing wages and other facilities to thousands of personnel working through outsourcing. Keeping in view the order of the High Court and the problems of the personnel, the government has prepared a proposal so that a policy decision can be taken in their interest. This proposal will be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday.

    Currently more than 31 thousand outsourcing personnel are working

    At present, more than 31 thousand outsourcing personnel are working in various departments of the Jharkhand government and at the divisional level. If this proposal is approved, it will be ensured that the responsibility of outsourced employees is fixed, their exploitation is stopped and they are provided with other facilities including respectable honorarium.

    High Court has also given order to the government

    It is worth mentioning that the High Court had earlier passed an order regarding providing services in departments through outsourcing, according to which the government needs to take a policy decision. Earlier there was no clear policy with the government, due to which many administrative problems used to arise.

    Details sought from the government regarding disparity in salary

    The initiative was taken at the government level on this issue in March and April this year following the order of the High Court. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Finance Department had recently sought details of outsourced employees from various departments and their subordinate offices. It is also noteworthy that while computer operators working on contract in the departments get an honorarium of Rs 30,000, the personnel working through outsourcing get only Rs 12 to 18 thousand.

    Appointment is done through JAP IT and agencies

    The appointment of outsourced personnel is done by 14 agencies listed through JAP IT in various departments of the government. The 31 thousand employees currently working include computer operators, data entry operators, orderlies, drivers, sweepers, assistant programmers etc.

    Regularization process is going on on the orders of the court

    After the order of the Supreme Court, the process of regularization of outsourced employees who have served for more than 10 years has been started. If the concerned department gives proof of long service of the employee, then the state government can consider it. A strong policy will provide financial and social security to these workers and prevent their exploitation.

