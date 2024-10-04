Jharkhand election officials undergo refresher training for upcoming assembly elections

In preparation for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a two-day online refresher training program was organized for election officials. The training focused on election procedures, the responsibilities of officials, and Election Commission guidelines.

Ranchi. Under the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. K. Ravi Kumar, a two-day online refresher training program was organized at the Election House for officials from various assembly constituencies of the state who had completed their training in the previous month for the upcoming assembly elections but had obtained low marks in the examination conducted during the training. Trainers from the Election Commission of India provided training on various election-related topics to the election officials of Jharkhand as well as Maharashtra in this training program.

On this occasion, national-level trainers from the Election Commission of India provided point-wise training to the election-related officials through online mediums regarding their duties and rights during the elections. Along with this, information related to compliance with the Commission's guidelines in conducting peaceful and error-free elections was also made available.

All the officers who had obtained low marks in the past were present in the training session, while Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Dev Das Dutta, Deputy Electoral Officer Mr. Sunil Kumar, System Analyst Mr. S. N. Jamil along with other officials were also present from the Chief Electoral Office to assist the officers in the training.

