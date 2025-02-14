Jaya Bachchan BLASTS MP for objecting to 'Bollywood pays highest tax' comment: 'You know what I pay..' (WATCH)

Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday unleashed her frustration in Parliament over a heated debate on Bollywood’s tax contributions.

Feb 14, 2025

Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday unleashed her frustration in Parliament over a heated debate on Bollywood’s tax contributions. A video of her fiery response quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions.

During the parliamentary session, Jaya Bachchan passionately defended the Indian film industry, asserting that Bollywood is one of the highest tax-paying industries in the country. However, her statement was met with objections from an opposing MP, triggering a sharp response.

An enraged Jaya Bachchan turned towards the member and shouted, “Do you want to know how much tax I pay?” She further argued that soaring ticket prices were keeping audiences away from cinemas, warning, "People don't go to watch movies now because everything is so expensive. Do you want to destroy this industry? Please, think about it!"

Her remarks underscored her deep concern over the challenges facing the Indian film industry.

Kiran Choudhary rebukes Jaya Bachchan for her outburst

As tensions escalated, parliamentary speaker Kiran Choudhary intervened, admonishing Bachchan for her strong language. In response, Bachchan expressed regret for losing her temper but stood by her position, stating, “I’m sorry for losing my cool, but I cannot tolerate such nonsense.”

As the video went viral, netizens called Jaya's demeanour in the Parliament unacceptable and many also tagged her as "arrogant" and "rude".

Notably, Jaya's husband Amitabh Bachchan was one of the highest tax-paying celebrities of the country in 2024 as he paid a staggering income tax of Rs 71 crore.

