Japanese PM Fumio Kishida evacuated as explosion-like sound heard during speech in Wakayama: Report

    News footage that are now going viral on social media showed officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area. The public broadcaster said PM Kishida had started his speech after touring a fishing harbour in the western Japanese city when the incident occurred.

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was immediately evacuated after an explosion was heard during his speech in Wakayama city. According to Japanese local news, "an apparent smoke or pipe bomb was thrown at the leader". 

    It is reportedly said that PM Kishida left the scene unhurt after the incident, which took place as he was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

    At the scene, an explosion-like sound was heard, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that PM Kishida took cover at the site of the explosion site and remained safe.

    This incident comes to light after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after he was shot at during an election campaign in July 2022. Abe had collapsed while delivering a speech in the western Japanese city of Nara.

    Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan who stepped down from the post in 2020 citing health reasons.

    In 2006, he first took the office becoming Japan's youngest prime minister since World War II. A year later he stepped down citing plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party. Abe again became the PM in year 2012.

