Jammu set to spend another night in darkness, Army on the job to restore power

Several rounds of talks between administration officials and the power department employees association have failed to break the ice.

Most parts of the Jammu region are still witnessing complete blackout as the employees of the electricity department continue with their agitation against the privatisation of assets, timely disbursal of salaries and regularisation of wage workers. The protest of Power Development Department personnel has entered the fourth day with several rounds of talks between administration officials and employees association failing to break the ice.

On Sunday, the Jammu administration sought the Indian Army's assistance in the restoration of essential services by manning the power stations and water supply sources. With assistance from the Jammu & Kashmir Police, the Indian Army swung into action and has been restoring and providing security for the smooth functioning of critical power stations and water supply sources.

The assistance of the Indian Army and state police was sought after talks failed between the state administration and employees union. Over 20,000 employees of the electricity sector have gone on protest since Friday night, demanding reversal of a proposed joint venture between Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Besides seeking that their salary be delinked from the grant-in-aid, the employees are also demanding a white paper on the service condition of PDD employees on deputation to the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited.

The issue has also taken a political twist with National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah stating that there can be no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call in the army for aid. He further said that the J&K administration lacks political authority even though it may be able to claim the constitutional authority to privatise the assets of J&K.

