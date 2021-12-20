  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jammu set to spend another night in darkness, Army on the job to restore power

    Several rounds of talks between administration officials and the power department employees association have failed to break the ice.

    Jammu set to spend another night in darkness, Army on the job to restore power
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Jammu, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 4:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Most parts of the Jammu region are still witnessing complete blackout as the employees of the electricity department continue with their agitation against the privatisation of assets, timely disbursal of salaries and regularisation of wage workers. The protest of Power Development Department personnel has entered the fourth day with several rounds of talks between administration officials and employees association failing to break the ice.

    On Sunday, the Jammu administration sought the Indian Army's assistance in the restoration of essential services by manning the power stations and water supply sources. With assistance from the Jammu & Kashmir Police, the Indian Army swung into action and has been restoring and providing security for the smooth functioning of critical power stations and water supply sources. 

    The assistance of the Indian Army and state police was sought after talks failed between the state administration and employees union. Over 20,000 employees of the electricity sector have gone on protest since Friday night, demanding reversal of a proposed joint venture between Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

    Besides seeking that their salary be delinked from the grant-in-aid, the employees are also demanding a white paper on the service condition of PDD employees on deputation to the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited.

    The issue has also taken a political twist with National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah stating that there can be no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call in the army for aid. He further said that the J&K administration lacks political authority even though it may be able to claim the constitutional authority to privatise the assets of J&K.

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'Those undergoing religious conversion will lose government benefits'

    Also Read: Facebook, now Meta, named as 'Worst Company of 2021' in latest survey; Details inside

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 From wooing women voters to revisiting memories Congress wrap up Amethi Rae Bareli tour gcw

    UP Election 2022: From wooing women voters to revisiting memories; Congress wrap up Amethi, Rae Bareli tour

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28 gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose, advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards-dnm

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards

    Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-religious bill-ycb

    Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-religious bill

    Punjab sacrilege case 'Hang the accused in public,' says Navjot Sidhu

    Punjab sacrilege case: 'Hang the accused in public,' says Navjot Sidhu

    Recent Stories

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video] scj

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video]

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's comeback to Jos Buttler's grit - The Talking points from Day 5

    UP Election 2022 From wooing women voters to revisiting memories Congress wrap up Amethi Rae Bareli tour gcw

    UP Election 2022: From wooing women voters to revisiting memories; Congress wrap up Amethi, Rae Bareli tour

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28 gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose, advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards-dnm

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to link voter ID, Aadhaar cards

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon