    Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman killed, CRPF jawan injured in terrorist attack in Pulwama

    Jammu and Kashmir Police had gotten intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of District Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area.

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    At least one police official died and another CRPF jawan sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. According to reports, the area has been cordoned off and reinforcements are being sent by the security forces.

    In the unprovoked attack, one cop was martyred while a CRPF jawan was injured in Pulwama's Pinglana area, who was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

    Also read: Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours

    Earlier in the day, one terrorist linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter that started at the Baskuchan area of Shopian.

    According to ADGP Kashmir, the terrorist who was killed by the police was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan of Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter.

    On Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla.

    Also read: Congress president polls: Not to oppose, but to support party, says Mallikarjun Kharge after filing nomination

    During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

    Also read: Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

    Police had said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours

    Congress president polls: Not to oppose, but to support party, says Mallikarjun Kharge after filing nomination

    Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersions; know list of roads to avoid

    Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

    Ban on PFI puts minority votes under spotlight in poll-bound Karnataka

