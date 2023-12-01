Jammu and Kashmir plans to criminalize social media posts on terrorism; check details

Swain made it clear that stringent action would be taken against those found sharing content on social media, including posts, videos, or audio that promotes separatism, terrorism, or communal tensions.

The Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain of Jammu and Kashmir has sounded a warning, declaring that sharing any content on social media platforms that disturbs communal harmony or threatens the security situation in the Union Territory (UT) will soon be treated as a criminal offense.

This development comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's attention to a recent case involving a student accused of posting offensive material on social media.

Swain made it clear that stringent action would be taken against those found sharing content on social media, including posts, videos, or audio that promotes separatism, terrorism, or communal tensions. Such individuals will face charges under a new law utilizing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The DGP's comments came after the police launched an investigation into the case involving the student, assuring that the matter would reach its appropriate resolution through due legal processes. He urged the public not to fall prey to the designs of anti-national elements aiming to exploit the situation to disrupt the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concerns about attempts from across the border to disrupt the peace and stability of the UT, Swain acknowledged the circulation of multiple messages on social media originating from Pakistan. He emphasized that these activities were aimed at destabilizing the established peace in the region and appealed to the public for cooperation in foiling such nefarious attempts.

The DGP's firm stance emphasizes the growing concern over the potential misuse of social media platforms to spread divisive and disruptive content, impacting the peace and security of the region.

The upcoming legislation seeks to ensure strict penalties for those found guilty of such actions, aligning with efforts to maintain harmony and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. Swain's call for public cooperation underscores the collective responsibility in safeguarding the region against activities threatening its tranquility and security.