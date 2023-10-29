Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jammu and Kashmir cop attacked by terrorists in Srinagar, critically injured

    This incident occurred just days after another security force member, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, was injured due to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB).

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    A police officer in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (October 29) became the target of a terrorist attack while playing cricket with local youths in downtown Srinagar. Inspector Masroor Wani sustained serious injuries in the attack, prompting a swift response from authorities.

    Inspector Masroor Wani was quickly rushed to a hospital, where medical professionals attended to his critical condition. The attackers used a pistol in the assault, and the area was cordoned off, with a case registered, as reported by the Kashmir Zone Police on social media platform X.

    This incident occurred just days after another security force member, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, was injured due to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB). The shelling affected residential areas, leading numerous villagers to evacuate their homes for safety.

    Amid these incidents, a high-level meeting was held at the headquarters of the 15 Corps in Srinagar, attended by senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir and various security agencies. One of the main topics discussed during the meeting was the presence of foreign terrorists in the region.

    Official data reveals a striking trend, with 37 of the 46 terrorists eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year being of Pakistani origin, while only nine were local residents. This marks a significant shift in the 33-year history of terrorism in the Union Territory, with foreign terrorists now surpassing their local counterparts in numbers.

