J&K Assembly elections 2024: PM Modi encourages youth to strengthen democracy; check details

The elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, are being conducted in three phases. The second phase is scheduled for September 25, followed by the third on October 1, with results set to be announced on October 8. Over 23 lakh voters will choose from 219 candidates to fill 90 assembly seats.

As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 18) called on citizens to participate in large numbers to strengthen the democratic process. Using social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister urged the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to voters, saying that only a government with a firm resolve can make Jammu and Kashmir free from terrorism while promoting development. In his tweet, Shah said, "Only a government with an iron will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect citizens' rights, and speed up development work. I urge voters to form a government dedicated to youth education, women’s empowerment, employment, and eradicating separatism and nepotism."

Key contenders include Congress, the National Conference (NC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), with Congress and NC contesting as allies under a seat-sharing agreement announced shortly before the polls.

