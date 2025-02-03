IT regime changed after fewer seats, GST will be halved if they lose Delhi polls: Kejriwal takes dig at BJP

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led government, saying they changed the income tax regime after receiving fewer seats, and predicted they'll halve GST rates if defeated in Delhi.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a dig at the BJP-led Central government over the Union Budget 2025 saying that as soon as people gave them fewer seats, they promptly changed the income tax regime.





Kejriwal further said once they face defeat in Delhi, the BJP-led Centre will also halve the GST rates on all goods.





"In the last ten years, the Modi government has done nothing for the common people except to benefit its billionaire friends. As soon as you people gave them fewer seats in the Lok Sabha, they immediately gave a discount of Rs 12 lakh in the budget. Once you defeat them soundly in the Delhi elections, you will see that they will halve the GST rates on all goods," Kejriwal posted on X.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday, provided major relief to the salaried class with no income tax on an average monthly income of up to Rs 12 lakh to boost household savings and consumption during the presentation of Union Budget 2025-26.





The government also gave thrust to four engines of development - agriculture, MSMEs, investment and exports.





The Finance Minister's announcement on tax relief means that the salaried class will pay nil income tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh.





Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha outlining a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasizing agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports.





She announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.





"To taxpayers up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," the minister said.





Congress and other opposition parties slammed the Union Budget, saying it was silent on the problem of unemployment and accused the government of "throttling MGNREGA". (ANI)

