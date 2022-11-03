Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IT knowledge limited just to sending and deleting messages: Shatrughan Sinha, who is on Parliament panel on IT

    Shatrughan Sinha, Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol, is on the reconstituted parliamentary panel on Information Technology.

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Shatrughan Sinha, Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol, has admitted that his knowledge of Information Technology is limited just to sending and deleting messages. Interestingly, Sinha is on the reconstituted parliamentary panel on Information Technology.

    In a Twitter post citing a leading national newspaper, Shatrughan Sinha said: 'An interesting confession by yours truly when the parliamentary panel on Information Technology met for the first time after the reconstitution earlier in the week. I was highly impressed by the intellect of my fellow members. I admitted that my knowledge of Information Technology is limited just to sending and deleting messages.'

    To note, Congress had the chair of the parliamentary panel on Information Technology. However, the previous panel chairman, Shashi Tharoor, was replaced by Prataprao Jadhav -- an MP from the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction. Tharoor was later appointed chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers.

    The reconstituted parliamentary panel on Information Technology has already held deliberations on the new draft telecom bill and raised objections on the same.

