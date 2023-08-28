Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO sets September 2 as launch date of Aditya-L1; check details

    The launch of the Aditya-L1 observatory marks another milestone for ISRO in its pursuit of space exploration and scientific discovery. As India's premier space agency continues to push the boundaries of space technology and knowledge, this mission holds the promise of enhancing our understanding of the solar dynamics that affect life on Earth.

    ISRO sets September 2 as launch date of Aditya L1 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (August 28) announced its plan to launch India's inaugural space-based observatory designed to study the Sun. Named the Aditya-L1 mission, the launch is scheduled for Saturday, September 2, at 11:50 am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

    The mission will be carried out using ISRO's PSLV XL rocket, with the initial phase involving placing the spacecraft in a Low Earth Orbit. Following this, the spacecraft's orbit will be gradually altered to become more elliptical, eventually positioning it towards the Lagrange point (L1) through onboard propulsion systems.

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, ISRO wrote: "The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is scheduled for 🗓️September 2, 2023, at 🕛11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota."

    It was RDX: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seeks NIA probe into Bengal illegal firecracker factory blast

    As the spacecraft embarks on its journey towards L1, it will escape Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI). After departing SOI, the cruise phase will commence, guiding the spacecraft into a significant halo orbit around the L1 point. The complete voyage from launch to L1 is anticipated to last around four months for the Aditya-L1 mission.

    The Aditya-L1 mission holds significant promise for advancing our understanding of the Sun's behavior and its impact on space weather. The observatory is equipped with multiple payloads to study various aspects of solar activities, including the emission spectrum of the solar corona, understanding the origin of solar winds, and analyzing the abundance of elements in the solar atmosphere.

     

    Nuh Shobha Yatra: Ayodhya seer stages protest after being stopped at Sohna toll plaza; check details

    The mission's primary objective is to provide valuable insights into the Sun-Earth relationship, which has a direct influence on our planet's climate, space weather, and overall atmospheric conditions. Aditya-L1 will significantly contribute to advancements in space science and solar research, thereby enhancing our ability to predict and mitigate potential solar disturbances that could impact modern technological systems on Earth, such as satellites, communication networks, and power grids.

    The launch of the Aditya-L1 observatory marks another milestone for ISRO in its pursuit of space exploration and scientific discovery. As India's premier space agency continues to push the boundaries of space technology and knowledge, this mission holds the promise of enhancing our understanding of the solar dynamics that affect life on Earth.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers vkp

    Bomb threat to Kochi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight prompts deboarding of passengers

    It was RDX: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seeks NIA probe into Bengal illegal firecracker factory blast AJR

    It was RDX: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seeks NIA probe into Bengal illegal firecracker factory blast

    Bengaluru: Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker vkp

    Bengaluru: Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker

    Nine years of PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Over 50 crore accounts opened, over 2 lakh crore rupees deposited

    Nine years of PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Over 50 crore accounts opened, Rs 2.03 lakh crore deposited

    Nuh Shobha Yatra: Ayodhya seer stages protest after being stopped at Sohna toll plaza; check details AJR

    Nuh Shobha Yatra: Ayodhya seer stages protest after being stopped at Sohna toll plaza; check details

    Recent Stories

    R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric' vma

    R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric'

    Jio AirFiber wireless device to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi Know how to register for it gcw

    Jio AirFiber wireless device to launch on September 19; Know how to register for it

    Onam 2023: 7 places to have 'Onam Sadhya' in Delhi RBA EAI

    Onam 2023: 7 places to have 'Onam Sadhya' in Delhi

    Mahesh Kumar Kaushik: A Remarkable path to success against all odds

    Mahesh Kumar Kaushik: A Remarkable path to success against all odds

    Cricket Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga; 10 famous quotes by Slinga Malinga osf

    Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga; 10 famous quotes by Slinga Malinga

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon