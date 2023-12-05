Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISRO moves Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to orbit around Earth in unique experiment

    The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said on the Vikram Lander, the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 was moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around the Earth.

    ISRO moves Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to orbit around Earth in unique experiment gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organization  (ISRO) has announced that the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 has been shifted from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around Earth, calling the operation a one-of-a-kind experiment. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's major goal was to show a gentle landing near the lunar south pole area and conduct experiments utilising the equipment aboard the 'Vikram' lander and the 'Pragyan' rover.

    "In another unique experiment, like the hop experiment on the Vikram Lander, the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 was moved from an orbit around Moon to an orbit around Earth," ISRO said in a statement released on December 4.

    The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) on July 14, 2023, aboard the LVM3-M4 rocket.The Vikram lander landed on the Moon for the first time on August 23, and the Pragyan rover was launched shortly after.

    The major goal of the Propulsion Module was to transport the lander module from Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) to the final lunar polar circular orbit and detach the lander, according to the mission. The Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload in the PM was likewise operational after the separation, according to the space agency.

    The initial goal was to run this payload for around three months during the PM's mission life. It noted that after more than a month of operations in lunar orbit, the exact orbit injection by LVM3 and appropriate earth or lunar burn manoeuvres resulted in the availability of more than 100 kg of fuel in the PM.

    According to ISRO, it was decided to use the remaining fuel in the PM to gather extra data for future lunar missions and to show mission operating tactics for a sample return trip. To continue the SHAPE payload for earth observation, it was decided to re-orbit the PM to a suitable earth orbit.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 05 december 2023 major highlights developments

    Kerala News LIVE: One-month-old child found dead in lodge room in Kochi

    MASSIVE PM Modi announces renaming the rank structure in Indian Navy

    MASSIVE! PM Modi announces renaming of the rank structure in Indian Navy (WATCH)

    Byjus founder pledges Bengaluru homes to pay salaries to his 15,000 employees amid cash crunch snt

    Byju's founder pledges Bengaluru homes to pay salaries to his 15,000 employees amid cash crunch

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents AJR

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upsets with Vicky Jain for calling their marriage 'investment'; here's what she said RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita upsets with Vicky Jain for calling their marriage 'investment'; here's what she said

    kerala news live 05 december 2023 major highlights developments

    Kerala News LIVE: One-month-old child found dead in lodge room in Kochi

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande or Mannara Chopra? Who will get nominated for eviction in week 8? Details out RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande or Mannara Chopra? Who will get nominated for eviction in week 8? Details out

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Munawar Faruqui can win show', says Sunny Arya aka Tehelka RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Munawar Faruqui can win show', says Sunny Arya aka Tehelka

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health SHG

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon