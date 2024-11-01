ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Friday announced the launch of its first analog space mission, to study the challenges of extraterrestrial conditions that will help in future space missions.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the launch of India's first analog space mission in Leh, to study the challenges of extraterrestrial conditions that will help in future space missions. This ambitious endeavor, initiated by ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Centre in collaboration with Aaka Space Studio, the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and supported by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, is set to explore the practicalities of life in an interplanetary habitat.

“This mission will simulate life in an interplanetary habitat to tackle the challenges of a base station beyond Earth,” ISRO stated, underscoring its commitment to extensive analogue research through partnerships with prominent academic groups.

The month-long project in Ladakh, conducted in partnership with ISRO and other academic giants, seeks to test and refine the capabilities required for human habitats in extreme extraterrestrial environments.

Also read: Is it possible to have sex on Mars? Scientists expose challenges that could hinder Musk's colonization dream

Sharing insights on the innovative design of the habitat, Aastha Jhala, founder of Aaka, said “The habitat prototype, developed by Aaka Space Studio, features advanced technologies including an EVA (extra-vehicular activity) preparation zone, circadian lighting systems, and hydroponics for food production. A stand-alone solar power system and comprehensive environmental monitoring ensure the habitat's self-sufficiency in extreme conditions.”

Guided by Jhala’s vision, the mission leverages the distinctive environmental characteristics of Ladakh to closely replicate Martian conditions. With its high altitude offering only 40% of sea-level oxygen and extreme temperatures fluctuating between 15°C and -10°C, the region mirrors the unforgiving climate astronauts might face on Mars or the Moon.

“This mission represents a crucial step in developing sustainable human habitats for space exploration,” Jhala added, emphasizing the mission's role in advancing the resilience and sustainability of space habitats.

Also read: NASA's bold leap! Groundbreaking Artemis mission to send humans on Mars by 2035 in search of life

Latest Videos