  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance

    A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the Narendra Modi-led government to make its position clear on legality of cryptos while hearing a case related to the Rs 20,000-crore GainBitcoin scam.

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to clarify its stance on its position on Bitcoin and if cryptocurrencies are illegal or not in the country. Currently, there is no regulation or any ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country.

    A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked the Narendra Modi-led government to make its position clear on legality of cryptos while hearing a case related to the Rs 20,000-crore GainBitcoin scam.

    The central government is preparing a Bill to regulate cryptocurrency and other digital assets in India. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022 announced that the central government will levy a steep tax at 30 per cent on virtual assets including cryptocurrencies and Nonfungible tokens or NFTs. For this crypto tax, Budget 2022 proposed to introduce a new section 115BBH to levy income tax on cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets.

    In 2018, Amit Bhardwaj and his brother Vivek (both accused in the GainBitcoin scam along with another brother Ajay), were held at Delhi's IGI airport in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme under which they duped more than 8,000 people from across the country.

    An initial estimate of the GainBitcoin scam was pegged at Rs 2,000 crore. Bhardwaj promised higher returns to investors who gave him Bitcoins and also offered them Bitcoin mining hardware.

    Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India is in favour of a complete ban on the speculative assets. Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael Patra, earlier this week, had said that cryptocurrencies hold no underlying value at all, and has also called them a threat to financial stability.

    The cryptocurrency community in India, meanwhile, continues to grow despite no clear communication from the government or the Reserve Bank of India. Many exchanges have also stated roping in big celebrities and taking non-conventional ways of advertising through social media platforms.
     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline-dnm

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house - ADT

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house

    1988 road rage case Navjot Sidhu tells Supreme Court fine is adequate gcw

    1988 road rage case: Navjot Sidhu tells SC 'fine is adequate'

    Bihar Budget 2022: Female entrepreneurs aim for special incentives - ADT

    Bihar Budget 2022: Female entrepreneurs aim for special incentives

    NSE co-location case: CBI arrests ex-NSE COO Anand Subramanian-dnm

    NSE co-location case: CBI arrests ex-NSE COO Anand Subramanian

    Recent Stories

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline-dnm

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    NASA Russia US to continue to cooperate on International Space Station operations despite Ukraine invasion gcw

    Russia, US to continue to cooperate on International Space Station operations: NASA

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house - ADT

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house

    1988 road rage case Navjot Sidhu tells Supreme Court fine is adequate gcw

    1988 road rage case: Navjot Sidhu tells SC 'fine is adequate'

    Russia Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts RCB

    Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu share their thoughts

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Video Icon
    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon