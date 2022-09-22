IRCTC hack: You can transfer your confirmed train tickets to another person; Here's how to do it

Indian Railways said that the transfer of train tickets can be done only once, that is, if the passenger has transferred his ticket once to another person, that ticket cannot be transferred to anyone else later. Here's everything you need to know about.

Have you ever been in a situation where you have a confirmed rail ticket but were unable to use it? You won't lose money if you transfer the confirmed ticket to someone else in that circumstance. In order to allow a passenger to transfer a confirmed ticket to another person, the Indian Railways has issued a new set of guidelines.

The problem of being unable to travel after buying a ticket commonly concerns train travellers. If so, they must either cancel the original ticket or buy a new one later. However, getting a confirmed ticket is not always easy, which is why the Railways created this new function.

A traveller may transfer a confirmed ticket into the name of any immediate family member, including a spouse, wife, father, mother, brother, or sister, in accordance with the new Railways laws. This must be requested by the passenger at least 24 hours before to the train's departure. The member to whose name the ticket has been moved will subsequently be listed in lieu of the passenger's name on the ticket.

How to transfer the confirmed ticket?

Step 1: A printout of the ticket is required before continuing.

Step 2: Transport the person to whom you wish to transfer the ticket's voter identity card or Aadhaar card.

Step 3: Go to the reservation counter at the closest train station.

Step 4: Request the ticket transfer in step four.

Step 5: Although the time frame may vary depending on the passenger making the request, the request must be submitted at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Rules to keep in mind while transferring ticket

If you are a government employee, the request should be raised 24 hours before the departure of the train.

If there is any festival, wedding occasion, or any personal issue, then the passenger needs to raise the ticket 48 hours prior to the departure.

The NCC candidates can also enjoy the benefits of the ticket transfer service.

A train ticket may only be transferred once, according to Indian Railways, which means that once a passenger has done so, the ticket cannot be transferred to another person later on. Therefore, if you have already transferred a ticket to someone else, you are unable to utilise the service again.

