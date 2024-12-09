IRCTC down: Passengers irked for not being able to book tickets on app, website, share videos (WATCH)

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) e-ticketing service on website and app will be unavailable for one hour on Monday because of maintenance activity.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Indian Railways passengers faced difficulties booking train tickets on Monday due to an outage affecting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app. According to website status tracking tool - downdetector.com, users are facing issues in accessing both the IRCTC app and website.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), around 50% users were not able to access the website and 40% and 10% users were not able to operate the app and book tickets respectively. The cause of the outage remains unclear.

However, reports indicate it began around 10 am and caused difficulties for users attempting to access the IRCTC platform.

"Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available for the next one hour. Please try later. For cancellation/file tdr, please call at customer care no. 14646, 0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in," the IRCTC error message read.

Passengers reported issues such as; inability to log in or access accounts, errors while searching for train schedules or fares, difficulties completing ticket booking transactions.

Irked users/passengers took to X (formerly know as Twitter) to report and post about the issue. 

A user wrote, "Is there any fraud happening on IRCTC. I try top book ticket everyday at 10 AM for last 1 week and I am not even able to go to booking page. website is down, app is down. What is wrong?"

Another user commented, "The Most Pathetic Service from IRCTC. When can we expect an improvement? Are we so incompetent that cant handle the traffic on the IRCTC app and website. When talking about the development but the foundation is very weak which is your server which is down all d time."

 

 

