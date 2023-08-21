Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone users receive 'Emergency alert' notification; Here's why you shouldn't panic

    The Cell Broadcast Alert System, frequently employed by governmental entities and emergency services, functions as a crucial tool to disseminate critical information to the public amidst potential threats and urgent situations.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    In an intriguing turn of events, numerous users encountered a peculiar message flashing across their mobile screens at on Monday (August 21), delivered in various languages such as Marathi and Hindi.

    The message read, "Important Advisory: Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, is conducting trail testing for the Cell Broadcasting System in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority. You may receive a test alerts on your mobile device with sound and vibrations. We assure you that these alerts are part of the planned testing process, do not indicate an actual emergency, and do not require any action at your end, please."

    Perplexed by this unexpected notification, concerned citizens hastily turned to social media, specifically platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), to share the notification they had received. Here are some reactions:

    What are these Emergency Alerts from the government?

    On July 20, the Department of Telecommunications unveiled its collaborative effort with the National Disaster Management Authority to execute a comprehensive Cell Broadcast Alert System testing. This initiative aims to revolutionize emergency communication mechanisms during disasters, prioritizing citizens' safety and overall well-being.

    The Ministry of Communications, through a formal statement, expressed that the ongoing Cell Broadcast Alert System tests are meticulously designed to engage every Telecom Service Provider. The scope of these tests extends across diverse regions within the nation, allowing for a comprehensive assessment of the efficiency and efficacy of the existing emergency alert broadcasting capabilities. The process focuses on evaluating the performance of the systems in place, encompassing various Mobile Operators and the Cell Broadcasting System.

    This mechanism facilitates the swift and widespread communication of emergency alerts, encompassing notifications related to severe weather occurrences (such as Tsunamis, Flash Floods, Earthquakes, etc.), public safety directives, evacuation advisories, and other vital updates.

    During the stipulated testing phase, individuals might encounter simulated emergency alerts delivered to their mobile devices. This trial period is geared towards fine-tuning and optimizing the overall functionality and effectiveness of the Cell Broadcast Alert System, ensuring that it stands ready to provide prompt and pertinent information to the populace in times of crisis.

