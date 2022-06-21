International Yoga Day 2022: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, other monuments today

"On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entrance tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and other ASI-protected sites in Agra Circle and across India," ASI (Agra Circle) Superintending Archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would not collect any admission fees to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and other sites, an official said on Monday.

"On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entrance tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and other ASI-protected sites in Agra Circle and across India," ASI (Agra Circle) Superintending Archaeologist Rajkumar Patel told PTI. He said, "All visitors, Indians, and foreigners will be admitted free of charge for the entire day."

Meanwhile, district authorities said that on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will practise yoga with a huge number of people from all walks of life at the 'Panch Mahal' in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh.

Many Union Ministers are practising yoga asanas at significant monuments and locations around the country to raise awareness about the value of yoga in everyday life.

On early Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the International Yoga Day 2022 event at the Mysuru Palace in Karnataka, where he addressed the crowd and successfully did yoga asanas with over 15,000 guests.

PM Modi told the audience, "The calm that yoga brings is not just for individuals." Yoga promotes social harmony. Yoga promotes peace in our countries and throughout the world. "Yoga also provides serenity to our universe."

On June 21, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also practised yoga asanas to commemorate Yoga Day 2022. Along with diplomats from various nations, he did asanas at the Purana Qila in New Delhi.

