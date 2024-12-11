Inspired by Lucky Baskhar movie, four Class 9 students flee hostel in Andhra's Visakhapatnam (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, four students, studying in Class 9, escaped from their hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

In a shocking incident, four students, studying in Class 9, escaped from their hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Reports suggest the boys were inspired by the movie Lucky Baskhar to leave the hostel in a bid to earn money. They had reportedly told their friends that they would return after earning money to purchase cars and houses.

Interestingly, their filmy escape was captured on CCTV camera, which showed the boys jumping off the hostel's gate, and running on the streets.

The missing students have been identified as Kiran Kumar, Karthik, Charan Teja, and Raghu, all Class 9 students at St. Ann’s High School.

It was revealed during the inquiry that one of the boys, Kiran Kumar, had brought Rs 12,000 with him to the hostel, of which Rs 8,000 was used to pay fees before the group fled with the remaining amount.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the students. They are also scanning the CCTV footage from the railway station and bus stands.

