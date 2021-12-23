  • Facebook
    Initial probe shows Priyanka Gandhi’s children’s Instagram not hacked: Sources

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday that the government had hacked her children's Instagram accounts, 18-year-old Miraya Vadra and 20-year-old Raihan Vadra.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
    According to sources, a preliminary inquiry determined that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children's Instagram accounts were not hacked. She stated on Tuesday that the accounts had been hijacked. According to a ministry official, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took cognisance of her accusation on Wednesday. The ministry subsequently authorised an investigation into the accusation, which will be overseen by MeitY's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). So far, the investigation has shown that her children's accounts were not compromised.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday that the government had hacked her children's Instagram accounts, 18-year-old Miraya Vadra and 20-year-old Raihan Vadra. She was alluding to Samajwadi Party chairman Akhilesh Yadav's wiretapping charges against the Yogi Adityanath-led administration in Uttar Pradesh. She said that they are even accessing her kids' Instagram accounts, let alone wiretapping them. She questioned is there nothing else they can do.

    Gandhi has not lodged an official complaint. However, according to reports, the government took notice of the situation and decided to undertake its inquiry.

    Also Read | Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chairman Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of wiretapping in a news conference. He claimed that their phones are all being tapped, and talks are being taped. The leader added that all phones in the party office are being monitored, and the CM is listening to some of the recordings in the evening. If you contact us, please know that they are listening to your call," he claimed.

    Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi, Vadra's brother and prominent Congress politician was allegedly on a list of possible targets in a leaked database of Pegasus, the spyware from Israeli company NSO.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi addresses women in Rae Bareli, says vote for those who want to empower you

