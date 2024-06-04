Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indore Election Results 2024 LIVE: NOTA secures over 200,000 votes, second only to BJP candidate

    Earlier, the Congress party had urged voters to choose the NOTA option after its candidate, Akshya Kanti Bam, withdrew from the race and joined the BJP. Bam's withdrawal, followed by his switch to the BJP, left the Congress urging supporters to opt for NOTA in protest.

    Indore-Madhya-Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

    In the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh's Indore constituency, the None of the Above (NOTA) option has garnered 202,212 votes, trailing only behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankar Lalwani, who secured 11,60,627 votes.

    Earlier, the Congress party had urged voters to choose the NOTA option after its candidate, Akshya Kanti Bam, withdrew from the race and joined the BJP. Bam's withdrawal, followed by his switch to the BJP, left the Congress urging supporters to opt for NOTA in protest.

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin

    However, it's important to note that the NOTA option holds no electoral value. Even if NOTA receives the highest number of votes, the candidate with the most remaining votes is declared the winner.

    According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), the Gopalganj (SC) constituency in Bihar recorded the highest number of NOTA votes in Lok Sabha elections, standing at 51,660 votes as of 12 noon.

    In state assembly elections, NOTA has garnered the highest percentage of votes in 2020, amounting to 1.46% (7,49,360 votes) in Bihar (7,06,252 votes) and NCT Delhi (43,108 votes) combined.

    AAP's Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH)

    Overall, over 129 million votes have been cast for NOTA in the past five years across state and general elections, as per a report published in August 2022 by ADR and NEW.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 3:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin gcw

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin

    IAF Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra Nashik pilot and copilot eject safety dramatic visuals surface watch snt

    IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, pilot and co-pilot eject safely; WATCH dramatic videos

    AAP Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH) snt

    AAP's Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor vkp

    LS Polls 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor

    uttar pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 results Despite Ram Mandir Internet abuzz as INDIA Bloc halts Modi-Yogi juggernaut memes snt

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: 'Despite Ram Mandir...' Internet abuzz as INDIA Bloc set to disrupt NDA in UP

    Recent Stories

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin gcw

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin

    IAF Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra Nashik pilot and copilot eject safety dramatic visuals surface watch snt

    IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, pilot and co-pilot eject safely; WATCH dramatic videos

    Did you know THIS Panchayat actor worked in soft porn to earn money? RKK

    Did you know THIS Panchayat actor worked in soft porn to earn money?

    AAP Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH) snt

    AAP's Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor vkp

    LS Polls 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon