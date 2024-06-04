Indore Election Results 2024 LIVE: NOTA secures over 200,000 votes, second only to BJP candidate

Earlier, the Congress party had urged voters to choose the NOTA option after its candidate, Akshya Kanti Bam, withdrew from the race and joined the BJP. Bam's withdrawal, followed by his switch to the BJP, left the Congress urging supporters to opt for NOTA in protest.

In the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh's Indore constituency, the None of the Above (NOTA) option has garnered 202,212 votes, trailing only behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankar Lalwani, who secured 11,60,627 votes.

Earlier, the Congress party had urged voters to choose the NOTA option after its candidate, Akshya Kanti Bam, withdrew from the race and joined the BJP. Bam's withdrawal, followed by his switch to the BJP, left the Congress urging supporters to opt for NOTA in protest.

However, it's important to note that the NOTA option holds no electoral value. Even if NOTA receives the highest number of votes, the candidate with the most remaining votes is declared the winner.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), the Gopalganj (SC) constituency in Bihar recorded the highest number of NOTA votes in Lok Sabha elections, standing at 51,660 votes as of 12 noon.

In state assembly elections, NOTA has garnered the highest percentage of votes in 2020, amounting to 1.46% (7,49,360 votes) in Bihar (7,06,252 votes) and NCT Delhi (43,108 votes) combined.

Overall, over 129 million votes have been cast for NOTA in the past five years across state and general elections, as per a report published in August 2022 by ADR and NEW.

