Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surpassed Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin from the Rae Bareli constituency. In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh.

    Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is headed to a gigantic victory in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, has surpassed his mother Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin. According to Election Commission data as of 2:15 pm, Gandhi had more than 2.62 lakh votes more than his closest opponent, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh. For the unaware, Singh serves as a minister in the government of Yogi Adityanath.

    In 2019, Sonia Gandhi, who had held the seat since 2004, defeated Singh with a margin of 1.67 lakh votes. She chose not to run for Lok Sabha in 2024 and instead transferred to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi then took her place as the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli.

    From 2004 until 2019, Gandhi served as the Lok Sabha representative for Amethi. He lost Amethi to Smriti Irani of the BJP in the most recent elections, but he was able to win a second seat in Kerala and keep his MP status.

    He is running for two seats this time around, Wayanad (Kerala) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), and he is leading in both. He had more than 3 lakh more votes in Wayanad than his closest opponent, Annie Raja of the CPM. The historic party is also hoping to reclaim its Amethi seat from the BJP, as Congress candidate Kishori Lal is behind Smriti Irani by more over 90,000 votes.

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 291 seats as against the opposition INDIA bloc's 233 seats, shows the latest trends. The counting has also thrown surprises in Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance is ahead of the BJP.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra Nashik pilot and copilot eject safety dramatic visuals surface watch snt

    IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, pilot and co-pilot eject safely; WATCH dramatic videos

    AAP Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH) snt

    AAP's Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor vkp

    LS Polls 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor

    uttar pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 results Despite Ram Mandir Internet abuzz as INDIA Bloc halts Modi-Yogi juggernaut memes snt

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: 'Despite Ram Mandir...' Internet abuzz as INDIA Bloc set to disrupt NDA in UP

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Time to accept the inevitable...' Omar Abdullah concedes to jailed independent candidate Er Rashid in Baramulla gcw

    'Time to accept the inevitable...' Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Er Rashid in Baramulla; See post

    Recent Stories

    IAF Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra Nashik pilot and copilot eject safety dramatic visuals surface watch snt

    IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, pilot and co-pilot eject safely; WATCH dramatic videos

    Did you know THIS Panchayat actor worked in soft porn to earn money? RKK

    Did you know THIS Panchayat actor worked in soft porn to earn money?

    AAP Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH) snt

    AAP's Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor vkp

    LS Polls 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor

    Maheesh Theekshana : 'The T20 World Cup 2024 schedule is UNFAIR to us' osf

    Maheesh Theekshana: 'T20 World Cup 2024 schedule is UNFAIR to us'

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon