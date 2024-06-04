Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi surpasses mother Sonia's 2019 winning margin

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surpassed Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin from the Rae Bareli constituency. In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won the seat by a margin 1,67,178 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is headed to a gigantic victory in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, has surpassed his mother Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin. According to Election Commission data as of 2:15 pm, Gandhi had more than 2.62 lakh votes more than his closest opponent, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh. For the unaware, Singh serves as a minister in the government of Yogi Adityanath.

In 2019, Sonia Gandhi, who had held the seat since 2004, defeated Singh with a margin of 1.67 lakh votes. She chose not to run for Lok Sabha in 2024 and instead transferred to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi then took her place as the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli.

From 2004 until 2019, Gandhi served as the Lok Sabha representative for Amethi. He lost Amethi to Smriti Irani of the BJP in the most recent elections, but he was able to win a second seat in Kerala and keep his MP status.

He is running for two seats this time around, Wayanad (Kerala) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), and he is leading in both. He had more than 3 lakh more votes in Wayanad than his closest opponent, Annie Raja of the CPM. The historic party is also hoping to reclaim its Amethi seat from the BJP, as Congress candidate Kishori Lal is behind Smriti Irani by more over 90,000 votes.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 291 seats as against the opposition INDIA bloc's 233 seats, shows the latest trends. The counting has also thrown surprises in Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance is ahead of the BJP.

