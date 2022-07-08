Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IndiGo to begin flights operating between Kolkata and Deoghar; starting next week

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 12, will inaugurate the Deoghar airport, which cost Rs 401 crore.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    The Kolkata-Deoghar flight service will be launched on Tuesday, July 12, and will begin operations on July 14. IndiGo announced the launch in a statement on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the same day, will also inaugurate the Deoghar airport, which cost Rs 401 crore.

    The service will help lakhs of devotees from all over the country to pray at Baba Baidyanath Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, during the upcoming Shravani Mela, which begins next week in Deoghar, officials said.

    The new airport covers 657 acres and has a 2,500-metre-long runway that can accommodate Airbus A320 planes landing and taking off. It also has a 5,130 square-foot terminal building and six check-in counters with a capacity of 200 passengers.

    The new services, which will be available four days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, are intended to improve regional connectivity.

    "In line with its commitment to improving domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India's leading airline, today announced the launch of its 74th domestic and 99th overall destination," said IndiGo in a statement. The airline will begin nonstop flights between Kolkata and Deoghar on July 12, 2022."

    "We are thrilled to introduce Deoghar as the 74th destination on the 6E network," said Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer at IndiGo. With these additional flights, the transit time between Kolkata and Deoghar will go from 7.5 to less than 1.25 hours, greatly improving connectivity.
     

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
