Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA fines IndoGo Rs 5 lakh for not boarding specially-abled child

    The DGCA investigation revealed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient. That the DGCA said, exacerbated the situation.

     

    DGCA fines IndoGo Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to specially abled child
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 28, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    IndiGo airline has been fined Rs 5 lakh by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

    On May 9, the airline justified its action of not allowing the boy to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight saying that he was 'visibly in panic'. 

    Also Read: Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River

    But the boy's parents, who were accompanying him, too decided not to board the aircraft and lodged a complaint following which the DGCA had on May 9 formed a three-member team to investigate.

    The investigation revealed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient. That the DGCA said, exacerbated the situation.

    The aviation regulator's report underlined that more compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves and calmed the child and not led to a scenario that required the extreme step of denying boarding to the passengers.

    Underlining that special situations deserved extraordinary responses, the DGCA said that the airline's staff committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (regulations) and failed to rise up to the occasion. 

    The DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo on May 17 following the findings of the three-member committee. The notice asked the airline to explain why enforcement action should not be taken against them for non-conformance. In a statement that day, the aviation regulator said that the committee's proceedings were partly held in camera and partly in the open at the request of the family. The DGCA had given IndiGo time till May 26 to reply to the show-cause notice.

    Accordingly, the competent authority imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules.

    Also Read: Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Last Updated May 28, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus - adt

    Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River - adt

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; deliberate on Islamophobia, communalism in India

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; discuss Islamophobia, hate in India

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked - adt

    Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked

    Recent Stories

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Boston incredible comeback against Miami-ayh

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Celtics vs Heat (Game 6): Social media hails Miami's incredible comeback

    Dhaakad failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter drb

    Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

    Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus - adt

    Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus

    Yash KGF Chapter 2 inspires 15 year old to smoke a pack of cigarettes hospitalised drb

    Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ‘inspires’ 15-yr-old to smoke a pack of cigarettes, hospitalised

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Who will win the Larry Bird Award?

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon