Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines?

Pieter Elbers was named Chief Executive Officer of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) on Wednesday, subject to regulatory approvals, the firm announced in a stock exchange filing. On October 1, 2022, he will join IndiGo. "After managing IndiGo through the challenging Covid period, Elbers succeeds Ronojoy Dutta (71), who has opted to retire on September 30, 2022," the airline stated.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, stated, "The Board of Directors and I would like to congratulate Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most tumultuous era in the airline's history and aviation globally."

While welcoming Elbers, Bhatia stated, "We are happy to announce the appointment of Pieter Elbers as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company." "Given Elbers' extensive understanding of the business, legendary leadership abilities, drive, and passion, we are ever so convinced that under his direction, IndiGo will play a crucial part in this growing opportunity," he added.

"What IndiGo's employees and leadership have collectively built, from its founding 16 years ago, is, by any standard, extremely outstanding," Elbers stated in response to his promotion. "I am honoured and looking forward to building on this with the full IndiGo team. I'm thrilled to be a part of the next phase of IndiGo's great journey, helping realise the airline's vision of what it can and will be for its passengers and India."

While announcing his retirement, Dutta stated, "I leave knowing that IndiGo is in the good custody of Elbers and that the future for IndiGo employees is secure and bright." "I'd like to thank all IndiGo employees for their kindness and affection over the last four years. As I move on to the next chapter of my life, I will reflect on the past with nostalgia, fondness, and a tinge of separation regret."

About Pieter Elbers.

Elbers (52) has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines since 2014. He is also a member of the Air France, KLM Group's Executive Committee.

He began his career with KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and has held several managerial positions in both the Netherlands and abroad, including Japan, Greece, and Italy. When he returned to the Netherlands, he was named Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances before being promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2011.

Elbers was born in Netherlands, Schiedam. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Logistics Management and a Master of Business Economics.

