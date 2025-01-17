Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology

Sai Varisth Kandula, a 20-year-old Indian national, was sentenced to eight years in prison for attempting to attack the White House in May 2023 to overthrow President Biden’s government. Inspired by Nazi ideology, his planned attack caused property damage but no injuries.

Indian sentenced to 8 years for White House attack plot intended to replace Biden Govt with 'Nazi' ideology vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

A 20-year-old Indian national residing in the United States, Sai Varisth Kandula, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for attempting to attack the White House using a rented truck. The incident occurred in May 2023 and was aimed at overthrowing President Joe Biden's administration to establish a dictatorship inspired by Nazi ideology, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.  

The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, includes an additional three years of supervised release following Kandula’s prison term. He has also been ordered to pay nearly $57,000 in restitution.  

Indian-American Sriram Krishnan honored to be named White House policy advisor for AI, thanks Donald Trump

Kandula’s defence attorney, Scott Rosenblum, revealed that his client was suffering from schizophrenia and plagued by delusional thoughts. These included a belief that a "reptilian race" had installed a puppet regime in the United States, reported TOI.

Kandula reportedly told investigators that he was prepared to “arrange for the killing of the U.S. president and others if necessary” to achieve his goals.  

Prosecutors outlined that Kandula had meticulously planned the attack for weeks. Hours before the crash, he flew from St. Louis to Washington, D.C., rented a U-Haul truck in Herndon, Virginia, and drove it into metal barriers near Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.  

On May 4, 2023, Kandula also attempted to rent larger commercial vehicles, such as a dump truck or a tractor-trailer and sought to hire security guards for his plan. These efforts were unsuccessful, but he pressed on with his mission using the smaller U-Haul truck.  

The rented truck veered onto a sidewalk, nearly striking two people near a park bench before colliding with metal bollards designed to prevent vehicle access to Lafayette Square. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.  

Messi breaks silence on missing Biden's Medal of Freedom ceremony, calls award "a profound privilege"

Following the crash, Kandula retrieved a Nazi flag from his backpack and displayed it at the scene. The Department of Justice reported that his actions caused the National Park Service $4,322 worth of damage. This included repairs to the barriers, cleanup of oil and chemicals, and disposal of fluids from the truck.  

The court emphasized the severity of Kandula’s actions, fueled by dangerous ideologies. While his schizophrenia and delusions played a role in his behavior, the planned nature of the attack underlined its seriousness.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan: Udaipur professor found dead in office after signing attendance register anr

Rajasthan: Udaipur professor found dead in office after signing attendance register

Bengaluru: 24-year-old techie dies by suicide after uncle blackmails to leak her private photos kundalahalli anr

Bengaluru: 24-year-old techie dies by suicide after uncle blackmails to leak her private photos

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan anr

'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river dmn

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river

Kerala HORROR! Three of hacked to death in Ernakulam, one critically injured; suspect in custody dmn

Kerala HORROR! Three of family hacked to death in Ernakulam, one critically injured; suspect in custody

Recent Stories

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

India's economy to see 6 point 7 percent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank anr

India's economy to see 6.7 per cent growth in coming fiscal year: World Bank

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Palantir Stock In Spotlight Following Reports Of Investment In Drone Startup, Muted Analyst Commentary: Retail Remains On Sidelines

Mannat to Jalsa: 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes ATG

'Mannat' to 'Jalsa': 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on ATG

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Director's association condemns brutal attack on actor, calls it 'inhuman'; Read on

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon