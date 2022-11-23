Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways cancels 130 trains today, November 23: Check your train running status

    The Railways has been cancelling trains continuously for the past several days because of the track repair and construction works going on in different zones across the country

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 8:57 AM IST

    If you are planning to travel by train on Wednesday (23rd November), check your train's status once before leaving for the journey. Indian Railways has cancelled 130 trains on November 23, 2022. According to the Indian Railways website NTES (National Train Inquiry System), besides cancelling 130 trains today, the source station of 18 trains has also been changed.

    States that will be affected

    Passengers travelling on November 23 must check the status of their trains once before leaving home. Due to the cancellation of so many trains today, a large number of passengers across the country may have to face problems. The cancellation and other changes in the schedule of trains will affect many states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. 

    Why are the trains cancelled?

    The Railways has been cancelling trains continuously for the past several days because of the track repair and construction works going on in different zones across the country. On November 22 too, the Railways cancelled 134 trains. Passengers are advised to inquire on railway helpline 139 to keep themselves updated about the status of their train. Apart from this, you can also check the status of your train by visiting the railway website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/.  

    How to check the train status?

    Step 1
    To check whether your train has been cancelled or to see if there has been any change in its source, you must first go to the railway website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in 

    Step 2
    After this, on the right side of the site, you will see the option of Exceptional Trains. Click on it. 

    Step 3
    After clicking on it, you will first get the option of cancelled trains. Click on it. 

    Step 4
    After clicking on this option, you have to select the date of your journey on the train start date option. 

    Step 5
    As soon as you select it, a list of fully cancelled and partially-cancelled trains of that day will appear in front of you.  

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 8:57 AM IST
