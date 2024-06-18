Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian-origin man shoots Punjab woman 7 times in face in New Jersey, another victim critical

    19-year-old Gaurav Gill, was arrested by the police for the murder of 29-year-old Jasvir Kaur. He also injured a 20-year-old Gagandeep Kaur, who remains in critical condition at University Hospital Newark.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    An Indian-origin woman was killed, and another was critically injured in a shooting in New Jersey's Middlesex County in the US. The police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Gaurav Gill, also of Indian origin, who has been taken into custody. Gaurav Gill, recently arrived in the US, and was living in Kent, a city in Washington State.

    According to a CBS News report, the shooting happened outside a residential building in Carteret, New Jersey on Wednesday morning, and the perpetrator was apprehended by police several hours later.

    The accused, Gaurav Gill and the woman he injured, Gagandeep Kaur, previously knew each other and had attended an IELTS coaching centre in Punjab’s Nakodar together, a separate report by the Times of India said.

    Gagandeep's cousin Jasvir Kaur, who died from bullet wounds, was having her over at her house at the time of the tragedy. Jasvir hails from Gorsian, which is close to Nurmahal in Punjab. She was employed in the Carteret, New Jersey, Amazon factory.

    “Our daughter took her in and helped her in every way. Jasvir was asleep when the incident occurred. Gagandeep had an argument with the accused outside the house and called Jasvir for help. When Jasvir intervened, the accused fired seven shots at her face, killing her,” Jasvir’s father, Kewal Singh, was quoted as saying by news agency Times of India.

    Kewal Singh said both her daughter and her son-in-law were very supportive of Gagandeep.

    Gagandeep and Gaurav Gill arrived in the US only recently and around the same time. Her mother said she is not familiar with Gaurav and is not aware if there were any disputes between them.

    After hours on the run, Gaurav Gill was cornered by law enforcement in a backyard about half a mile from the shooting site. Gill, a resident of Kent, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and several weapon-related offences.

