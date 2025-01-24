Indian fisherman killed in Karachi jail after completing sentence, govt slams delay in release of prisoners

Anish Kumar
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 8:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 8:31 PM IST

New Delhi: An Indian fisherman was killed at Karachi jail in Pakistan on January 23. He was in jail since 2022 and had completed his sentence. 

Sources in the government establishment said that the government had raised issue with regards to his release. “India has been continuously raising the issue of early release of prisoners with the Pakistan side,” the sources added. 

“Despite completion of his sentence and confirmation of his Indian nationality, he was not released by Pakistan authorities,” they said. 

In the last two years, a total of 8 Indian nationals have died in Pakistan’s jails. 

As of now, 210 Indian fishermen are languishing in Pakistan's jail for crossing the water border 'inadvertently'. 

Of them, “180 have completed their sentences await release from Pakistani jail,” sources said. 

As per an RTI reply, filed by Indo-Pak peace activist Jatin Desai, revealed that in the last 10 years, 26 Indian fishermen died in Pakistan’s custody. 

On September 5 last year, Indian fisherman, Suresh Nathu, died in the Karachi prison.

