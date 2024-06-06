Indian Army completes 300km rafting expedition in Uttarakhand, sets stage for Artillery Regiment Bicentenary

The expedition, which began on May 25, unfolded across six phases along the Rishikesh- Devprayag- Srinagar- Rudraprayag axis, encompassing a distance of approximately 300 kilometers.

In a run up to the Bicentenary of the Regiment of Artillery to be celebrated in September 2026, the Indian Army has concluded the first series of White Water Rafting Expeditions in Uttarakhand on Wednesday (June 5), covering the challenging waters of rivers Mandakini, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and Ganges.

The expedition, which began on May 25, unfolded across six phases along the Rishikesh- Devprayag- Srinagar- Rudraprayag axis, encompassing a distance of approximately 300 kilometers.

Odisha's political puzzle: VK Pandian goes 'missing' amid Naveen Patnaik's BJD electoral setback

The White Rafting Expeditions is being conducted by the Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery and the Army Adventure Wing.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel BN Jha, the team comprised of 02 Officers, 01 JCO and 21 Other Ranks.

"The journey commenced from Rudraprayag and culminated at the Veer Bhadra Barrage in Rishikesh," an Indian Army official said.

What is the objective of White Water Rafting Expeditions?

According to official, the main objective of this expedition is to instil a sense of motivation and inspiration among the serving personnel, encouraging them to push beyond their limits, embrace adventure and foster camaraderie.

"By navigating the challenging rapids and breathtaking landscapes, participants not only showcased their resilience but also demonstrated Indian Army's unwavering commitment to excellence and teamwork."

"As the Indian Army commemorates two centuries of the Regiment of Artillery's unwavering service and dedication, this remarkable feat stands as a testament to its ethos of courage, discipline and esprit de corps," he said.

"The Indian Army looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, embarking on new adventures and forging stronger bonds in the years to come," he added.

Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details

On September 28, 1926 the Regiment of Artillery, (Bombay) Mountain Battery was raised. The day is celebrated as Gunner’s Day.

The regiment boasts of One Victoria Cross, One Distinguished Service Order, 15 Military Crosses during the pre-independence era and One Ashok Chakra, Seven Maha Vir Chakras, Nine Kirti Chakras, One Hundred and One Vir Chakras, Sixty Nine Shaurya Chakras, besides many other decorations Post independence.

In recognition of valour and professionalism shown on the battlefield our Regiment has been bestowed with 42 Battle Honour Titles during pre and post-independence era.

The Regiment has also produced outstanding sportsman of international caliber, making the Regiment proud by being honoured with Two Padma Shri Awards, Seven Arjuna Awards, Two Padma Bhushan & One Padma Vibhushan Awards.

Latest Videos